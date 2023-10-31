Venezuelan shooter qualifies for Paris 2024 after 40-year wait for second Olympics

Venezuelan shooter Leonel Martinez will end a 40-year wait for a second appearance at the Olympics after qualifying for next year’s Games in Paris.

Martinez has sealed a place at the Olympics after ranking second in the men’s trap final at the Pan American Games in Santiago.

It will be his first appearance at the Olympics since representing Venezuela in the mixed trap event at Los Angeles 1984.

The Venezuelan Olympic Committee has announced that the 60-year-old will be part of the country’s shooting team at Paris 2024 after sealing the quota spot.

Martinez will make Olympic history as only Japanese dressage rider Hiroshi Hoketsu has had a longer gap between appearances at the Games.

El tirador de trap tuvo un gran desempeño en la final, donde disparó para 42 aciertos y ganó medalla de plata y la clasificación olímpica. pic.twitter.com/H5q1hAubBv — Comité Olímpico Venezolano (@OfficialCOV) October 27, 2023

Hoketsu featured at Tokyo 1964 before waiting 44 years before he competed at the Olympics again at Beijing 2008, aged 67.

Venezuela will make their 20th appearance at the Olympics at Paris 2024 since making its debut at London 1984.

The South American country has claimed three golds, seven silvers and nine bronzes in its Olympic history.