Organisers claim ticket sales picking up before Opening Ceremony of 2023 Pacific Games

Solomon Islands 2023 (Sol2023) Pacific Games organisers have called for public to act fast to secure tickets for the multi-sport event.

The tickets for Sol2023 went on sale earlier this month, following an official launch at Our Telekom's Point Cruz office, with Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare the first to purchase them.

According to ticketing revenue supervisor Mike Vereseni, tickets for the Opening Ceremony is the most purchased and in demand.

Vereseni has urged fans to act fast to "avoid disappointment" due to the limited availability for the Opening and Closing Ceremonies.

"So, to avoid disappointment, don’t delay or wait until the last minute," Vereseni said.

"Family members and individuals who intend to purchase tickets should do so earlier.

"We forecast that Opening Ceremony tickets will run out soon based on the purchase rate and demand."

Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare was the first to purchase tickets when it went on sale earlier this month ©Sol2023

Vereseni added that ticket sales for general admissions and packages are also expected to pick up soon.

All tickets are non-refundable, and it will not be sold in provincial centres.

Apart from Our Telekom's Point Cruz office, more booths in different locations are coming up next week.

People can watch all sports for free at DC Park, Honiara City Council Sport Precinct, Golf Club, and the Hockey Pitch.

The Opening and Closing Ceremony tickets are priced at SBD$200 ($23.70/£19.48/€22.46).

The cheapest rates are for the general admission tickets, priced at SBD$30 ($3.55/£2.92/€3.37).

Packages for entry to all venues everyday is available for SBD$1000 ($118.50/£97.43/€112.32), excluding Opening and Closing Ceremonies.

The 2023 Pacific Games is due to start on November 19 and conclude on December 2.