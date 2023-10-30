The Pan American Weightlifting Federation (PAWF) has amended its constitution to make athletes a required part of its Executive Committee in future.

The move was rubber-stamped at the organisation's Congress which was held in Chilean capital Santiago alongside the ongoing Pan American Games.

Mohammed Jalood, the President of the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF), was among those to attend.

He was joined by IWF vice-president Ursula Papandrea, Caribbean Association of National Olympic Committees (CANOC) President Keith Joseph and CANOC secretary general Brian Lewis.

The PAWF held its Congress on the sidelines of the Santiago 2023 Pan American Games ©PAWF

Every member of the PAWF Executive Committee attended, including President José Quiñones.

"It is very important to emphasise the unity and brotherhood in which a continental federation works for the benefit of its athletes," said Jalood on the constitution change.

Four hours of discussions also included annual reports from the Executive Committee and other PAWF commissions.