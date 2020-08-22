The Pan American Weightlifting Federation (PAWF) is set to hold an online inauguration ceremony for its Hall of Fame.

Broadcast live from the Cuban capital of Havana, the ceremony will be virtual due to travel restrictions put in place during the coronavirus pandemic.

International Weightlifting Federation Interim President Ursula Papandrea and general secretary Mohammed Jalood will welcome viewers to the ceremony.

Within the first twenty inductees are athletes, coaches, technical officials and leaders, the majority of which are from Cuba.

The new members were nominated by their national federations, evaluated by the PAWF Hall of Fame Commission, and then presented to the PAWF Executive Board for consideration and approval.

Canada's Christine Girard is due to be inducted in the Pan American Weightlifting Federation Hall of Fame ©Getty Images

After careful review, the PAWF Executive Board unanimously approved the Commission’s recommendation.

Among the inductees are a number of Olympic and world champions, including Christine Girard, who triumphed in the under-63 kilograms division at London 2012, becoming the first Canadian to win an Olympic weightlifting gold medal.

Mexico's Soraya Jiménez, under-58kg Olympic champion at Sydney 2000, is also set to be inducted.

The ceremony will be streamed on Youtube from 7pm Cuban time today.