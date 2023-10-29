Thailand and Japan won the inaugural men's and women's titles of the International Federation of American Football (IFAF) Asia-Oceania Flag Football Championships.

Thailand defeated New Zealand 31-25 in the men's final at the EV Arena Shah Alam in Kuala Lumpur while the Japanese women thrashed Australia 47-29.

Isiah Laulu started the proceedings by putting New Zealand in front before Natthan Julawatcharapong responded for Thailand.

However, the team from Oceania remained solid at the back after that, with Laulu helping them to 13-6 at half time before Thailand found form.

With two minutes to go, the score was tied at 25-25 but Phithaya Saranloet and Wuttikorn Harnwongphaiboon combined for the winning touchdown in the last play of the game.

Thailand crushed Australia 48-21 in the semi-finals while New Zealand stunned unbeaten Group A winners Japan 40-33 to reach the final.

Japan ensured that no team from Oceania will stand on top of the podium, in a mostly one-sided final against the Aussies.

Quarterback Chihiro Iwata and Yurika Rokokawa were responsible for the opening touchdown, helping them to a 7-0 lead, with Moe Miyake also chipping in.

Congratulations Japan - the first-ever IFAF women's #FlagFootball champions of the Asia-Oceania region after an explosive 47-29 victory over Australia at the EV Arena Shah Alam in Malaysia. Photos: @umarshafiz pic.twitter.com/UIr1SDa0LY — Int’l Fed of American Football (@IFAFMedia) October 29, 2023

Riss Hayes showed why he was the Australian captain, pulling one back but Iwata soon found Tomoyo Yagi who made it 14-6.

Iwata, Rokukawa, and Miyake tormented the Australians again, making it 26-6 at halftime.

Kodie Fuller ensured an inspiring restart and Olivia Manfre joined the party to reduce the deficit to 13 points.

But Rokukawa caught her third touchdown soon and Yuki Sato helped make it 40-13.

Hayes helped the Aussies to stay alive and pull to within 11 points before Sato sealed the deal with her second touchdown.

Japan was dominant in the semi-finals as well, defeating New Zealand 42-14 while Australia made it the final following a 35-7 triumph against hosts Malaysia.