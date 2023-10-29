Norway's two-time Olympic silver medallist Ragnhild Mowinckel has become the first skier to be disqualified for using a banned fluor wax on her skis.

The International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS) confirmed that fluor wax ban will be fully implemented at the start of the 2023-2024 season to limit the health risks and environmental concerns connected to it.

Mowinckel, winner of downhill and giant slalom silver medals at Pyeongchang 2018, was taking part in the season-opening women's Alpine Ski World Cup race in Sölden when FIS officials informed her about her skis failing post-run test.

Reigning Olympic super-G champion Lara Gut-Behrami of Switzerland won the gold medal in Austria, followed by Federica Brignone of Italy and Petra Vlhová of Slovakia.

"We must find out what happened," Mowinckel was quoted as saying by Norwegian broadcaster TV 2.

"We are not trying to cheat, because that is the worst thing for me."

Reigning Olympic super-G champion Lara Gut-Behrami of Switzerland won the gold medal in Sölden ©Getty Images

Fluorinated wax has been used in Alpine and cross-country skiing for years as it helps to make skis faster by repelling moisture and dirt.

This reduces the friction between the ski and snow, increasing the speed.

FIS women's race director Peter Gerdol revealed that Mowinckel's was the only ski "that showed quite a high value, way more than the minimum threshold, so the jury had no other option than to disqualify the athlete".

Head race director Rainer Salzgeber added that there is "no explanation" for what happened with the two-time world bronze medallist.

In 2020, US Ski and Snowboard banned fluorinated wax before the FIS.

The European Union also banned specific fluorine compounds in July 2020.

The International Biathlon Union is also among the organisations that has banned products containing fluorinated wax.