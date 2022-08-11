The International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS) and International Biathlon Union (IBU) have both postponed a full fluor wax ban until the 2023-2024 season.

The postponement of its introduction by 12 months by both winter sport governing bodies is designed to allow extra time to further refine the fluor testing device.

The FIS concluded that more time was needed to check new fluor-free waxes, with testing of the products already underway.

Collection and testing of samples during the forthcoming season is set to be increased, with the FIS, IBU and National Federations working closely to refine the fluor testing device.

The IBU said that a ban on possessing, applying, using, selling, giving out, or trading any products containing C8 fluorocarbons/PFOA, which was introduced last season, will remain in place for the forthcoming 2022-2023 season.

The International Biathlon Union has postponed a full ban on fluor wax until the 2023-2024 season, along with the FIS ©Getty Images

As part of an increased implementation of the ban on products containing C8 fluorocarbons and PFOA all National Federations and wax companies accredited for an IBU event will again be required to sign a declaration stating that their teams and staff participating in IBU events will adhere to this ban.

The FIS originally banned the use of all fluorinated waxes in June 2020, with a plan to introduce the move in time for the 2020-2021 season.

In October 2020, the ban was pushed back to the start of the 2021-2022 season, before the FIS claimed it was "ready to enforce the move" in time for the 2022-2023 campaign.

This has now been pushed back by a further season.

Research suggests that the perfluorooctanoic acid compounds - which make up fluorinated wax products - is a danger to the environment and human health.

Fluorinated wax compounds have already been banned by US Ski and Snowboard because of what the organisation describes as "a scientific study for their negative environmental and health impacts."

The European Union also banned specific fluorine compounds in July 2020.