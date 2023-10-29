Iran's three-time Paralympic champion shooter Sareh Javanmardi is among the five athletes elected to the Asian Paralympic Committee (AsPC) Athletes' Committee.

The election that took place during the 2022 Asian Para Games in Hangzhou saw a total of 1,034 athletes voting.

The 38-year-old Javanmardi was voted the Allianz Best Female Athlete of the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games after winning two gold medals in the 10 metre air pistol SH1 and mixed 50m pistol SH1.

She has won a total of four Paralympic Games medals, including a third gold in the 10m air pistol SH1 at Tokyo 2020.

Javanmardi had carried Iran's flag at the Opening Ceremony of Hangzhou 2022, an event delayed by a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, for the second Asian Paralympic Games.

She later won a silver medal in the 10m air pistol SH1 behind team-mate Faezeh Ahmadi.

Japanese wheelchair rugby player Hiroyuki Misaka was among those elected to the APC Athletes' Committee ©Barclays

The election overseen by the AsPC Legal and Ethics Committee saw cyclist Salama Alkhateri of the United Arab Emirates, wheelchair rugby player Hiroyuki Misaka of Japan, table tennis athlete Tian Shiau-Wen of Chinese Taipei and London 2012 discus champion Wang Yanzhang of China voted in.

"Many congratulations to our new Athletes' Committee," AsPC President Majid Rashed said.

"We believe that the athletes are the heart of the Paralympic Movement and their voice should be heard.

"We are delighted that we have such a strong new committee, and that three females have been elected. We look forward to working with them over the next four years."

Double Paralympic javelin champion Devendra Jhajharia of India and Tokyo 2020 gold medallist and reigning world shot put champion Ahmad Hindo of Jordan missed out on a spot.

The new members will now convene to elect a chair, who will replace South Korean Lee Jeong-min, elected in 2018.

AsPC President Majid Rashed congratulated all winners ©AsPC

Elections were also held to name the sub-regional representatives, who will sit on the AsPC Executive Board.

Farrukh Akhmedov of Uzbekistan representing Central Asia, Gursharan Singh of India from South Asia, Dato Sri Megat D Shahriman Bin Dato Zaharudin of Malaysia representing Southeast Asia, and West Asian member Abdelrazaq Banirasheed of the UAE were all elected.

There was no candidate from East Asia as the threshold for the required number of votes was not reached and the a candidate will be appointed by the AsPC Executive Board.

The first Executive Board meeting has been scheduled for May 2024, with more member set to join after the AsPC General Assembly in Riyadh in November.

"I’d like to congratulate all the newly elected sub-regional Representatives," Rashed said.

"Asia is such a large and diverse continent, this role is a very important one in ensuring that we connect and serve our NPCs well.

"Thank you to all candidates who stood foe election, we are grateful to everyone for their dedication to the Paralympic Movement in Asia."