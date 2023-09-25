Sareh Javanmardi is one of 10 candidates for the AsPC Athletes' Committee Executive Board ©Getty Images

Triple Paralympic champion Sareh Javanmardi is one of ten candidates vying for a place on the Asian Paralympic Committee (AsPC) Athletes' Committee Executive Board for the next four-year term.

The shooter also claimed two gold medals at the 2018 Asian Para Games in Indonesia attempting to become one of the five members chosen by athletes competing at the quadrennial event.

Elections are set to take place at the Hangzhou 2022 Asian Para Games, which are scheduled for October 22 to 28.

Also running is double Paralympic javelin champion Devendra Jhajharia of India, Tokyo 2020 gold medallist and a reigning world shotput champion Ahmad Hindo of Jordan, and China's multi-disciple wonder Wang Yanzhang who has Paralympic Games medals in discus and javelin. 

In addition, Emirati cyclist Salama Alkhateri, Saudi Arabian athletics star Nour Alsana, and Bahraini table tennis player Ayoob Erhama Asad are seeking election.

Japan's wheelchair rugby player Hiroyuki Misaka, Chinese Taipei table tennis player Tian Shiau-Wen, and boccia's nurulasyiqah Mohammad Taha of Singapore then make up the final candidates for the term which will run from this year until 2027.

Voting for the Athletes' Committee positions is set to be open until October 26 at the Hangzhou 2022 Asian Para Games ©Getty Images
Voting for the Athletes' Committee positions is set to be open until October 26 at the Hangzhou 2022 Asian Para Games ©Getty Images

To be eligible, candidates have to be an active athlete, having competed in the Asian Para Games, or intending to compete in Hangzhou.

All accredited athletes for the upcoming Games can vote for one candidate in the Athletes' Village voting area until October 26, with results then set to be announced the following day.

The five elected members then choose a chair, who will replace the current head Lee Jeong-min.

Two additional member can also be co-opted onto the Committee, subject to the AsPC Executive Board's approval, to ensure it can be as diverse as possible. 

"These are important elections and I'm delighted that so many athletes and colleagues from across Asia have put themselves forward to help the Asian Paralympic Committee develop further to support the growth of the Paralympic Movement in Asia," said AsPC President Majid Rashed.

In addition to the Athletes' Committee elections, there are 11 candidates who will be running for a position as AsPC sub-regional representative for the same term.

AsPC President Majid Rashed has expressed his gratitude to the candidates for helping to grow Paralympic sport in Asia ©AsPC
AsPC President Majid Rashed has expressed his gratitude to the candidates for helping to grow Paralympic sport in Asia ©AsPC

Uzbekistan's Farrukh Akhmedov and Darika Mamytova of Kyrgyzstan are candidates for Central Asia while Chinese Taipei's Mu Ming-Chu is the sole East Asia applicant.

South Asia sees Gursharan Singh of India and Pakistan's Imran Jamil Shami as the hopefuls.

Both Southeast Asia and West Asia have a trio of candidates with Filipino Michael Barredo, Dato Sri Megat D Shahriman Bin Dato Zaharudin of Malaysia and Singaporean Teo-Koh Sock Miang vying for the former.

The West's candidates are Emirati Abdelrazaq Banirasheed, Kuwait's Saud KH M S Almutairi, and Syrian Omar Al Aroub.

Elections for the representatives will also take place at the Hangzhou 2022 Asian Para Games, on October 24.

The Executive Board will be the next body to welcome new faces, with candidates to be announced on October 13,

The elections for that are due to take place at the AsPC General Assembly, scheduled for November 25 to 28.