Brittney Griner has been named to a USA Basketball women's training camp in Atlanta which could lead to selection for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

The two-time Games champion is set to join the Olympic training camp scheduled for November 7 and 12 as well as play in two exhibition matches against the University of Tennessee on November 5 and Duke University a week later.

The Phoenix Mercury star's pursuit of her third Olympic gold follows her detainment in Russia for most of last year.

She was held in prison after authorities found cannabis in her luggage before the United States Government eventually negotiated her release.

The training camp is also set to feature Griner's compatriots Ariel Atkins, Aliyah Boston, Kahleah Copper, Allisha Gray, Dearica Hamby, Natasha Howard, Rhyne Howard, Sabrina Ionescu, Betnijah Laney, Angel McCoughtry, Arike Ogunbowale, Kelsey Plum, Azurá Stevens, Diana Taurasi and Jackie Young.

Following her release last December, she was adamant that she would not play abroad again unless she was with her national team.

Brittney Griner would be playing for a third Olympic gold medal if she competes at Paris 2024 after success at Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020 ©Getty Images

"I'm never going overseas to play again unless I'm representing my country at the Olympics," Griner said.

"If I make that team, that would be the only time I would leave the US soil, and that's just to represent the USA."

The Minnesota Lynx's Cheryl Reeve is set to serve as head coach for the events with Mike Thibault and Curt Miller set to be her assistants.

Tanisha Wright and Stephanie White will serve as court coaches for the matches in Tennessee and North Carolina, respectively.

As part of its Olympic preparations, USA Basketball is due to participate in the International Basketball Federation Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Antwerp from February 8 to 11.

This is despite the US already securing their place in the women's tournament after winning the Women's Basketball World Cup last year.

The organisation will then host a training camp during the National Collegiate Athletic Association Women's Final Four in Cleveland.

The US are looking to win an eighth consecutive Olympic gold medal in the women's basketball tournament.