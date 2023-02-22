Double Olympic basketball champion Brittney Griner has signed for American club Phoenix Mercury - more than two months after her release from a Russian prison.

Phoenix Mercury has announced that Griner has re-joined the club for the 2023 Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) season in the United States.

It is reported by ESPN that the centre’s one-year deal is worth $165,000 (£136,300/€145,100).

Griner was arrested at a Moscow airport in February last year, a week before the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and handed a nine-year sentence after cartridges containing cannabis oil were found in her luggage.

The 32-year-old had been returning to play in the Russian Premier League for basketball team UMMC Ekaterinburg during the off season of the WNBA competition in the US.

After spending 10 months in detention, Griner was exchanged for Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout in a prisoner swap between the US and Russia.

𝐍𝐨. 𝟒𝟐 is power, prestige, and passion. pic.twitter.com/pMUJ9hY9XJ — Phoenix Mercury (@PhoenixMercury) February 21, 2023

Griner, who was part of the US team that claimed Olympic gold at Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020, returned home last December following a long detainment in Russia with the hope of returning to competition.

Phoenix Mercury general manager Jim Pitman said it was "a great day for all of us" in securing the services of Griner for another season.

"We missed BG every day that she was gone and, while basketball was not our primary concern, her presence on the floor, in our locker room, around our organisation, and within our community was greatly missed," said Pitman.

"We will continue to use the resources of our organisation to support her, on and off the floor, and we are thrilled for her that she gets to return to basketball, which she loves so dearly.

"This is a special signing and today is a special day for all of us."

Griner played college basketball at Baylor University before being selected as the first overall pick by Phoenix Mercury in the 2013 WNBA draft.

She helped Phoenix Mercury secured the WNBA title in 2014.

During the 2021 season, Griner averaged a career-high in rebounds with 9.5 as well as averaging 20.5 points and 1.9 blocks a game.

"I do not think any of us will forget where we were on Dec. 8 when we heard BG was coming home or on Dec. 15 when she announced she intended not only to play basketball in 2023 but that it would be for the Mercury," said Vice Kozar, head of business operations at Phoenix Mercury.

"And I know none of us will ever forget what it will feel like to welcome her back onto her home floor on May 21.

"To know BG is to love and appreciate BG, and we can't wait to show her that in person with thousands and thousands of her biggest supporters exactly three months from today at our welcome home opener."

The WNBA season is due to run from May 19 to September 10, with Phoenix Mercury set to open their campaign with a home clash against Los Angeles Sparks.