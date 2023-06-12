Phoenix Mercury to adjust travel arrangements after Griner confronted by "provocateur" at airport

Phoenix Mercury are set to make changes to their travel arrangements to ensure the safety of players after two-time Olympic champion Brittney Griner was harassed by a YouTuber at an airport in Dallas.

Griner and her Phoenix team-mates were confronted by Alex Stein, a Blaze Media YouTube personality at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport.

A video has been released where Stein is heard repeatedly asking Griner questions relating to her 10-month detention in Russia.

Griner was arrested at a Moscow airport in February last year, a week before the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and handed a nine-year sentence after cartridges containing cannabis oil were found in her luggage.

She was exchanged for Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, nicknamed the "Merchant of Death", in a prisoner swap between the United States and Russia in December.

Stein asked Griner whether it "was a fair trade for the Merchant of Death" and whether she "had to have sex with Vladimir Putin to get released from Russia".

The Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) said Griner was subjected to "inappropriate and unfortunate" actions by what it described as a "social media figure and provocateur".

"The safety of Brittney Griner and all WNBA players is our top priority," the statement from the WNBA read.

"Prior to the season, the WNBA worked together with the Phoenix Mercury and [Brittney Griner’s] team to ensure her safety during her travel, which included charter flights for WNBA games and assigned security personnel with her at all times.

"We remain steadfastly committed to the highest standards of security for players."

Phoenix Mercury head coach Vanessa Nygaard revealed that the club would make travel "adjustments that maybe should have happened before".

"Right now, we’re going to prioritise the safety of our players and we’ve seen that our organisation has supported us," said Nygaard.

Griner scored a season-high 29 points in Mercury’s 85-82 victory at Indiana Fever yesterday.

Speaking after the match, Mercury player Diana Taurasi claimed that she told Griner to "just breathe" following the incident.

"That can’t happen," said Taurasi in a report by ABC News.

"The safety of everyone comes first.

"You know basketball is secondary to all that. People have families, kids.

"To be put in that situation really is disrespectful, to not only BG, but to our team, to the league.

"So hopefully they can take steps to make sure that the security of our players throughout the league is at the forefront."

Griner is back playing for Mercury after securing a one-year deal reportedly worth $165,000 (£136,300/€145,000).

She helped the US to win women's Olympic basketball golds at Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020, and International Basketball Federation (FIBA) Women's Basketball World Cups in 2014 and 2018.

The US qualified for women's basketball at Paris 2024 by winning the FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup in Australia last year while Griner was detained in Russia.

She missed out on selection for a US training camp earlier in the year, which featured 15 players.

A 12-strong US team for the Olympic tournament is set to be chosen next year.