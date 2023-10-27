Giovanni Malagò, President of Milan Cortina 2026, has angrily blamed the Winter Olympics' body responsible for overseeing venue readiness, Società Infrastrutture Milano Cortina 2026 (SIMICO), for the crisis over the location of the sliding centre.

Malagò told a meeting of the Italian National Olympic Committee (CONI): "We organise the event - we don’t build the structures", adding that the "world of sport" was now "a victim of this situation," as reported by Rai News.

The Milan Cortina 2026 President, who is also CONI President, had formally announced the decision to move bobsleigh, skeleton and luge from the planned venue in Cortina to a foreign venue during a presentation to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Session in Mumbai on October 16.

Plans to build a new track on the site of the demolished Eugenio Monti track, which hosted the sport when Cortina staged the 1956 Winter Olympics, stalled when no company bid for the tender as costs began to increase.

"As recently as two days ago, the Government informed us to consider the best and most sustainable option to not go ahead with the Cortina Sliding Centre and move the sliding centre to an already existing and working venue," Malagò told IOC delegates.

"As a result, Milano Cortina 2026 has to identify another venue outside Italy."

But on Monday (October 23), Italy’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said that every effort should be made to keep the sliding sports at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy.

Giovanni Malagò, President of Milan Cortina 2026, has blamed the Governmental infrastructure agency SIMICO for the continuing uncertainty over where the sliding centre will be located ©Getty Images

While Milan Cortina 2026 had begun to consider the possible options of Innsbruck and Saint Moritz, Tajani insisted the events should take place at Cesana Pariol, the venue that staged bobsleigh and luge the last time Italy hosted the Winter Olympic Games at Turin in 2006.

The track, located 150 miles west of Milan, has been closed since 2011 and was nearly completely dismantled the following year.

In his angry address to CONI, where the object of his ire was made clear without being specifically named, Malagò said: "Milan-Cortina?

"We organise the event.

"We don't build the structures.

"There is a company that has been prepared and founded to carry out the necessary and synergistic work for the Games.

"The world of sport is an interested spectator and a victim of this situation.

"Someone, four years, three months and 23 days after the Games were awarded, told us: 'sorry, we can no longer build the facilities and the track because the tender was unsuccessful'.

"That's the reality.

"And when were we told that?

"Twenty-four hours before the IOC Session.

The Italian Government is now insisting that the sliding centre for the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics be built in Italy at the Torino 2006 venue at Cesena, despite the fact that it is now virtually demolished ©Getty Images

"But we'll get to the bottom of it."

In recent months, as major logistical challenges and rising costs have beset the Games, the Italian Government led by Giorgia Meloni has attempted to take increasing control through regular "summit meetings".

Discussions are now expected until mid-November before a final decision over the venue is made, with the original site of Cortina d’Ampezzo reported to be in with a chance at a reduced cost.

Discussions are reportedly centred around a possible cost of €34 million (£30 million/$36 million) to re-purpose the 2006 Winter Olympic track, or a version at Cortina - despite continuing local protests over the expense of the project and its environmental impact - costed at around €85 million (£74 million/$90 million).