Hundreds of people have attended the latest protest against plans for the new bobsleigh, skeleton and luge track competition in Cortina d'Ampezzo set to be used at the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics.

The track has long been a source of controversy, and the International Olympic Committee had initial reservations and recommended using an existing site in Innsbruck in Austria or St Moritz in Switzerland before approving Milan Cortina 2026's plans in April 2021.

The new track is on the site of the demolished Eugenio Monti track which was used at the Cortina d'Ampezzo 1956 Winter Olympics but closed in 2008.

The project is expected to cost €80 million (£69.6 million/$85.1 million) - nearly double initial estimates - but not offers have been made to undertake the renovations since the tender process began in June.

Meeting at Piazza Angelo Dibona in Cortina d'Ampezzo, protestors from groups including the Club Alpino Italiano, environmental association Legambiente and Extinction Rebellion attended the gathering which marched to the track.

Critics have opposed the environmental impact of the sliding centre and questioned its legacy value.

Migliaia di persone a Cortina d'Ampezzo per dire no alla pista da bob e alla cementificazione per le #Olimpiadi. Serve difendere la natura e gli ecosistemi che ci permettono di vivere dalle parole vuote di chi si finge sostenibile e permette queste distruzioni. pic.twitter.com/PIIatQyhML — Fridays For Future Italia (@fffitalia) September 24, 2023

Protestors also expressed concern over increased traffic in the area once the track is completed.

Roberta De Zan from the Cortina Bene Comune committee claimed the track represents a "an unsustainable work both from an environmental and economic point of view", as reported by Il Giorno.

Venetian Regional Councillor Arturo Lorenzoni expressed concern over the limited time remaining for the new track to be built.

insidethegames has asked Milan Cortina 2026 for a comment on the protest.

Innsbruck’s Mayor Georg Willi has made a renewed offer this month for the city to stage the bobsleigh, luge and skeleton events at Milan Cortina 2026 given the continued uncertainty over the Cortina d'Ampezzo project.

The Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games are scheduled to take place from February 6 to 22 2026, followed by the Paralympics from March 6 to 15.