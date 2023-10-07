Milan Cortina 2026 President Giovanni Malagò has admitted here the Organising Committee "might need to identify another venue outside Italy" to host sliding events at next year's Winter Olympics because of issues with the planned venue in Cortina d'Ampezzo.

Despite initial opposition from the International Olympic Committee (IOC), a new track to host bobsleigh, skeleton and luge at Milan Cortina 2026 was expected to be built on the site of the demolished Eugenio Monti track.

A tender process for the project remains open having launched in June, but no bidders have yet come forward, and there is growing opposition to the plans because of their environmental and financial impact, fears of a limited legacy and concerns there may not be enough time for construction.

Innsbruck in Austria has already offered use of its sliding track for the Games.

Malagò, who is also Italian National Olympic Committee President and an International Olympic Committee (IOC) member, delivered a progress report at the European Olympic Committees General Assembly in Istanbul.

Milan Cortina 2026 organisers provided a progress report to the EOC General Assembly in Istanbul ©ITG

He insisted "we cannot and must not interfere" with the tender process, but acknowledged the Organising Committees may have to consider alternative plans.

"We expect the outcome to be announced shortly by a SIMICO, a Governmental agency for infrastructures," Malagò said.

"The Italian Government has the sole responsibility and may decide not to proceed with the delivery of the venue due to high costs and sustainability reasons.

"As a result, Milano Cortina 2026 might need to identify another venue outside Italy.

"We are networking at this very moment to explore all possible solutions, and we are ready to [assess] all the alternatives together with the IOC and the International Federations before submitting the choice of the new venue to our Board for final approval shortly.

"I want to be very clearly and very strict on this point.

"Everyone in this room is well aware of the fact that transferring the sliding competitions to another country will involve for us a huge economic and financial burden, as well as a very complex challenge in operational terms."

Giovanni Malagò claimed staging events outside Italy such as the track at Innsbruck would be "a huge economic and financial burden" ©Getty Images

Malagò claimed work on all other venues was "fully financed and advancing according to schedule", and said the Alps would provide a "natural theatre for winter sports".

He thanked the IOC and International Federations for their support, and promised to work with National Olympic Committees and International Federations in "an open spirit of total cooperation and transparency".

Milan Cortina 2026 is due to be held across more than 22,000 square kilometres in northern Italy, and organisers also provided accommodation plans and emphasised the reliance on trains to provide transport between the clusters of venues being used.

The Winter Olympics in 2026 are due to be held from February 6 to 22, followed by the Paralympics from March 6 to 15.