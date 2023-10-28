Taekwondo pair Janine Watson and Ben Hartmann have been awarded with the Australian Sports Medal.

The medal recognises achievements in Australian sport at major events and was first established in 1999.

Watson won a bronze medal at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics in the women's over-58 kilograms division.

Hartmann is her coach who she has been training with since 2013.

As well as her Paralympic bronze, Watson, who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis at a young age, has also won multiple World Championship gold medals and the Commonwealth Championships.

Janine Watson, left, won bronze at Tokyo 2020 ©Getty Images

"Disability is not something that you overcome," she said to Australian Taekwondo.

"It is not an injury, it is something you have for life.

"But coaching an athlete with a disability is no different to coaching an able-bodied athlete.

"You find their strengths, and you make them stronger.

"This builds confidence and self-belief in the athlete, and as a result, you can then start to work on improving other aspects of their game.

"This is what Ben did."