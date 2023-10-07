Australian grandmaster Martin Hall has received the Kukkiwon ninth dan at the World Taekwondo headquarters in Seoul.

The 54-year-old has been involved in Australian taekwondo for many years and played a part in the successful Sydney 2000 Olympic Games campaign.

Australia finished second in the overall taekwondo medals table at the Games behind South Korea with one gold and one silver.

Hall also received praise from former Australian Prime Minister John Howard for his contributions to the sport.

"I didn't know how many people were going to be at the ceremony and receive them and as it turns out, there were only two of us, me and an American fighter called Herbert," Hall said.

"I knew him because he's a fighter like I was.

"And we had fought around the world before, so it was a real surprise when it was just me and him there, because it is uncommon for fighters to continue practising after they stop competing."

"Let’s say there was quite a bit of celebration after."

Kukkiwon ninth dan is taekwondo's highest honour.

It requires practitioners to embrace the five tenets of courtesy, integrity, perseverance, self-control and indomitable spirit.

Hall was part of the Brunswick Taekwondo Club since his early twenties.

He has played a role over 4,500 black belts with the martial arts club.

In December last year, Kim Seng of Australia recieved the same award.