Australian Taekwondo AGM to take place in October

Australian Taekwondo is set to have its 2023 Annual General Meeting (AGM) on October 14.

The National Federation has set a deadline of September 16 for nominations of candidates interested in running for the position of director in the Board.

An "Expression of Interest Nominations for the Board of Directors" form must be submitted by the candidates, available here.

The AGM is being held in person at the Gold Netball Centre Boardroom in Jolimont, Western Australia.

The three elected directors to the Board will be serving a three-year term.

According to the Australian Taekwondo Constitution, the directors will be elected using "first past the post" system.

Th governing body also said that all notices of business and special resolutions should be sent via email at [email protected] by September 23.

It warned that late submissions will not be accepted under any circumstances.

Any proxy or attorney documents also has to be submitted using the same email, at least 48 hours before the AGM.

Olympian Heather Garriock is the chief executive of Australian Taekwondo.

The Board comprises of two appointed directors and six elected directors.

Recently, Ross Hartnett stepped down as the performance director of the body, with Ben Exton announced as his replacement.