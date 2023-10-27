Caribbean Association of National Olympic Committees (CANOC) President Keith Joseph has criticised elections held during Santiago 2023 at Centro Caribe Sports (CCS) for not meeting gender equality targets.

CCS has a constitutional target of at least 30 per cent women on its Executive Committee.

It fell short at elections held alongside the Pan American Games on Monday (October 23), meaning the Committee is currently two members short.

These will now have to be elected at an Extraordinary Elective General Assembly, on a date to be confirmed.

"The electoral process implemented by the CCS ignored, until a stalemate was reached during its conduct, the constitutional principle of gender inclusion," said Joseph.

"Unfortunately, at the time of the closure of nominations, the authorities should have been aware that there was only one female candidate and that this was well below the constitutional requirement of 30 per cent female representation.

"At that time the situation should have been corrected.

"This did not take place and we ended with two executive members short and the need for an extraordinary elective General Assembly."

Puerto Rico's Sara Rosario is the secretary general of Centro Caribe Sports but one of only two members who sits on its ruling Executive Committee ©X

Two women currently sit on the CCS Executive Board - Puerto Rico's Sara Rosario, who is secretary general, and Venezuela's María José Soto Gil who is third vice-president.

The eight other members so far confirmed are men, including Luis Mejía Oviedo of the Dominican Republic, re-elected as President in Santiago by standing ovation.

Mexico's Jimena Saldaña, chosen as the secretary general of Panam Sports in August, has left her role as CCS first vice-president and Bermuda's Judy Simons has retired as a member.

"As I mentioned at the General Assembly, what transpired on Monday 23 October was in stark contradicted to what we continue to advocate on our several platforms, in our speeches, education forums and media conferences," Joseph added.

"We can and must do better going forward.

"Our women must also be more vigilant in respect of the pursuit of their cause for gender equity and equality, in sport, with the goal of having this carry over into all aspects of society.

"Over the years, women across world have made significant strides in respect of their recognition as equal partners in our quest for genuine development."

Two women are included on the Centro Caribe Sports Executive Committee which was elected this week ©CCS

Joseph warned that there needed to be positive steps taken in the region to ensure women were given a greater voice.

"In the Americas, inclusive of the Caribbean, educational achievement and broader economic advancement have not yet translated to gender equity, the process that leads to gender equality," he said.

"We are at a stage in social development in the Americas where we ought not to be second-guessing the inclusion of women in sport and their inalienable right to strive after gender equality in every aspect.

"We do not have to wait on the United Nations, the International Olympic Committee, Panam Sports, the CCS, or any other organisation to dictate for us how we must proceed.

"Today, I call upon all our CANOC members to individually and collectively lift the blinkers of the colonial legacy that forced us into accepting discrimination against girls and women."

insidethegames has asked CCS for comment.