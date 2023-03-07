International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach continued his tour of the Caribbean by attending the inauguration of the Centro Caribe Sports headquarters in the Dominican Republic.

The ceremony took place in a "family atmosphere", with dignitaries present including Panam Sports President Neven Ilic, vice-president of the Dominican Republic Raquel Peña and members of the Centro Caribe Sports Executive Committee.

The new offices on José Dolores Alfonseca Street in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, are set to act as the base for senior members of the Caribbean Association of National Olympic Committees and Dominican Republic Olympic Committee, and for members of the Organising Committee for the Santo Domingo 2026 Central American and Caribbean Games.

President of Centro Caribe Sports Luis Mejía Oviedo said at the opening: "The headquarters of the regional sports body of Central America and the Caribbean, is installed in the city of Santo Domingo, and its doors are open to the entire region and the continent."

Thomas Bach presents the IOC President's Award to Luis Mejia Oviedo ©Centro Caribe Sports

Speaking during the event Bach said: "The venue reflects the innovation that Mejía has always dealt with for years with the digital world, uniting sport with technology."

Bach then presented Mejía with the IOC President’s Trophy, awarded to individuals for outstanding work either on or off the field of play.

So far on his Caribbean tour Bach has visited Cuba and Jamaica, with Puerto Rico set to be the President’s next stop to coincide with the 75th anniversary of the Puerto Rico Olympic Committee.

Bach’s final stop of the tour is then due to be Barbados.