The Ukrainian Karate Federation (UKF) is furious over a decision to allow 20 Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete as neutrals at the Karate World Championships here.

Athletes from Russia and Belarus had been suspended by the World Karate Federation (WKF) since March 2022 in response to the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

insidethegames has now learned that the WKF Executive Committee agreed earlier this month to allow Russian and Belarusian karateka to participate under a neutral banner.

The move is said to align with guidelines set out by the International Olympic Committee, which ruled in March that athletes from the two countries should be allowed to return to the global sporting stage, provided they do not support the war in Ukraine and are not affiliated with the military.

Anna Chernysheva, a world bronze medallist and 2021 European champion in the women’s 55 kilogram category, is among 12 Russian athletes that have been permitted to compete as neutrals in Budapest.

The other Russians include Iurik Ogannisian, a world and European bronze medallist in the men’s 66kg division, as well as Akhmed Akhmedov, Anastasiya Chupina, Eduard Gasparian, Elizaveta Grigoreva, Sunita Khalimova, Konstantin Kokovurov, Anna Kudryavtseva, Ernest Sharafutdinov, Anna Shcherbina and Konstantin Sutiagin.

A total of eight Belarusians have also been named on the entry list including Maryia Azarava, Veranika Baravik, Aliaksei Furyk, Mikita Kiryievich, Oleg Melyokhin, David Nguyen, Volha Ramaniuk and Aliaksei Vodchyts.

The WKF, led by Antonio Espinós, agreed at the start of this month to allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to participate under a neutral banner ©WKF

The UKF dismissed fears that it would boycott the tournament but did reveal they plan to a file a protest with the WKF over the admission over Russian and Belarusian athletes.

"As for the application itself, we will file a protest regarding the late submission of the application, subject to any consequences regarding the fact that they should not have been submitted," UKF President Ivan Dutchak told Ukrainian publication Tribuna.

"I don't think anyone will be happy with this protest, but we'll do it anyway.

"At competitions, we have completely developed behavioural tactics, and we will stick to them.

"We are now monitoring their involvement in the armed forces and security forces.

"We are collecting information, and if any facts are discovered, we will communicate with the World Karate Federation."

The UKF also issued a statement claiming that "Russian terrorists belong on the mat".

"Some of them support the Russian policy of destroying Ukraine, and some are active participants in the war - soldiers of the Russian army or enlisted in military structures," the UKF added.

Ukraine have high hopes of securing plenty of medals at the Karate World Championships ©Getty Images

Ukraine are fielding a 22-strong team to compete in 15 categories in the Hungarian capital and are hopeful of a successful World Championships.

"Now we are bringing a team in which, without exaggeration, each category can be a medal," Ukrainian head coach Nikolai Sirakovsky told Tribuna.

"Ukraine, as for me, is one of the leading countries in the karate world.

"Everyone takes us into account, they must fight with us to the maximum in order to beat our athletes.

"We will also prepare to the maximum to get results of the highest level."

Competition is due to start tomorrow at the László Papp Budapest Sports Arena and take place until Sunday (October 29).