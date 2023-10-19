UEFA says no matches will be played in Israel until further notice due to "safety and security situation"

UEFA has confirmed that no matches will be played in Israel until further notice due to "the safety and security situation" in the country.

The decision was made by the UEFA Executive Committee, who have asked the Israel Football Association and its clubs Maccabi Haifa and Maccabi Tel-Aviv to propose alternative venues and stadiums outside the country for home matches during this period.

UEFA has also announced the postponements of Maccabi Haifa and Maccabi Tel-Aviv’s next European matches.

Maccabi Haifa’s Europa League group match against Villarreal has been postponed until December 6, while Maccabi Tel Aviv’s Europa Conference League group fixture against Zorya Luhansk has been rescheduled for November 25.

The move in response to the escalating conflict between Israel and Palestine, which started on October 7 when terrorist organisation Hamas launched an attack on Israel.

The latest reports are that the death toll in Gaza is around 3,500 while in Israel at least 1,400 people have been killed.

The EURO 2024 qualifier between Belgium and Sweden, abandoned at half-time because of a terrorist incident in Brussels, will not be replayed, UEFA has decided ©Getty Images

Meanwhile, UEFA’s Executive Committee has decided that the EURO 2024 qualifier between Belgium and Sweden, which was abandoned at half-time on Monday (October 16) because of a terrorist incident in Brussels, will not be replayed.

Two Swedish citizens died in shootings at the Boulevard D’Ypres, some five kilometres from the King Baudouin Stadium, the venue for the match, which took place 45 minutes before the fixture was due to kickoff.

A gunman named 45-year-old Tunisian national Abdesalem was shot by police in Brussels the next day.

The match was 1-1 at the time it was halted, and a decision has been taken that it will not be replayed, due to Belgium having already qualified for the EURO 2024 tournament, and Sweden unable to do so.

Each team has been awarded one point in the Group F standings.