UEFA has postponed football matches due to be held in Israel, including a European Championship qualifier, due to the country’s conflict with Palestine.

Israel were due to play Switzerland in a EURO 2024 qualifier in Tel Aviv on Thursday (October 12) but the match has been postponed.

European football’s governing body has yet to decide whether Israel’s Group I qualifier away to Kosovo, due to be held in Prishtinë during the current international window on Sunday (October 15) can go ahead.

As well as the EURO 2024 qualifier against Switzerland, UEFA European Under-21 Championship 2025 qualifying matches against Estonia and Germany, scheduled for October 12 and 17 respectively have been postponed.

The decision also covers the UEFA European Under-17 Championship 2024, described by UEFA as "a mini-tournament involving Israel, Belgium, Gibraltar and Wales" which was due to begin on Wednesday (October 11).

In a statement UEFA said it "will continue to closely monitor the situation and will remain in contact with all teams involved before making decisions on new dates and on potential changes to other upcoming fixtures."

Israel's football team qualified for the Olympics for the first time in 48 years in July after reaching the semi-finals of the UEFA European Under-21 Championship ©Getty Images

Israel is due to compete in the Olympic football tournament at Paris 2024 next year for the first time in 48 years, achieving qualification following its performance at the UEFA European Under-21 Championship, where it reached the semi-final stage.

Palestinian militant group Hamas launched an attack on Israel on Saturday (October 7), with its fighters entering communities near to the Gaza Strip.

Around 900 people have been killed in Israel since the start of the attacks by Hamas, as reported by BBC News.

This includes 260 people at a music festival in a remote area of southern Israel.

Nearly 690 people have been killed in Gaza during retaliatory air strikes by Israel.

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyuhu warned today that the country would use "enormous force" against the Hamas militant group.

The attacks by Hamas have been condemned by political leaders from around the world, with the leaders of the United Kingdom, United States, France, Italy and Germany releasing a statement that voices "unequivocal condemnation of Hamas and its appalling acts of terrorism."

The Olympic Committee of Israel, which has its headquarters in Tel Aviv, has been approached by insidethegames for a comment regarding how it is helping any of the country’s athletes affected by the conflict.