Belgium has raised its terror alert to the highest level after a UEFA European Championship qualifying match between Belgium and Sweden in Brussels was abandoned at half time following the shooting of two Swedes in the city.

Crisis Center Belgium raised the level to four and revealed it was treating the attack as terrorist related after the discovery of a social media message from the alleged perpetrator of the attack.

"That message was recorded by a person who identifies himself as the attacker, he says he is inspired by the Islamic State," Crisis Center Belgium said.

"Following a suspected terrorist attack in Brussels this evening, it has been decided, after consultation with the two teams and the local police authorities, that the UEFA EURO 2024 qualifying match between Belgium and Sweden is abandoned," a UEFA statement announced.

The Sweden team were taken to the airport under police escort after the abandonment of the match ©Getty Images

The shootings had taken place on the Boulevard D’Ypres, some 5 kilometres from the King Baudouin stadium at approximately 7:00 pm local time, 45 minutes before the kick off of the match.

It is not known whether the victims were in Brussels to attend the match, although it has been reported that they were wearing Sweden football jerseys.

The Swedish players were informed about the incident at half time when the score in the match was 1-1.

They decided not to continue after consultation with the Belgian team.

"When I came down for the break, I got this information. Immediately, I felt that it was completely unreal, what kind of world do we live in today?" Sweden Coach Janne Janne Andersson said.

"I came into the locker room and when the team started talking, we agreed 100 percent that we didn't want to play on out of respect for the victims and their families."

Players and fans were told to remain in the stadium for their own safety.

Fans were asked to remain in the King Baudouin Stadium whilst arrangements for evacuation were made following abandonment of the match ©Getty Images

"Our security team handled it well and put us at ease. They explained that this is the safest place to be in Brussels," Sweden captain Victor Lindelof said.

"Arrangements to safely escort supporters from the Belgium-Sweden match out of the stadium are being examined," Crisis Center Belgium told supporters in a social media message.

Evacuation eventually began 75 minutes later.

The Swedish team’s supporters were accompanied by police into the city.

"Belgium sends its sincere condolences to the people of Sweden," a message from Belgian Prime Minister Alexander de Kroo said.

"This terrorist attack shakes the foundations of our peaceful societies. We offer our unwavering solidarity in the face of this blind hatred. We will counter terrorism together with even greater determination."

"Our thoughts go out to all the relatives of those affected in Brussels," a message on social media from the Swedish Football Association said.

There has been no decision on whether the match will be replayed.

Belgium have already qualified for the final stages of Euro 2024 in Germany, but Austria’s 1-0 victory in Azerbaijan on Monday means that it is now impossible for Sweden to qualify.

"Belgium are already qualified and we don't have the opportunity to get to the European Championship, so I see no reason to play," Lindelof added.

The Swedish players and officials were taken to the airport under police escort.