Panam Sports makes two changes to Executive Committee at General Assembly

Susanne Lyons of the United States has been appointed as third vice-president of Panam Sports while Mexican Mario García de la Torre becomes a new Executive Committee member.

The two changes were made during the governing body's 61st General Assembly in Santiago prior to the Pan American Games in Chile.

Jimena Saldaña, also Mexican, has been promoted to secretary general, leaving her former role of second vice-president vacant.

This has been filled by old third vice-president Keith Joseph of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines who moves into Saldaña's position.

Former United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee chair Lyons was then elected in, beating Nicaraguan Juan Santiago Estrada in a private vote.

"It's a great honour to be elected to represent Group 1 as their third vice-president," Susanne Lyons said.

"I'm really looking forward to advancing our common goals for Panam Sports, for all of our NOCs and especially all of our athletes that we are so proud to serve.

The Executive Committee changes were made during Panam Sports' General Assembly which is taking place prior to Santiago 2023 ©Panam Sports

"One of my first goals is making these Games a wonderful success here in Santiago and hopefully sending many of our athletes off to Paris.

"Then I'm looking forward to our best practices seminar in Florida where we have a chance to help everyone get a little bit better.

"I aim to bring NOCs together to work towards a common goal, empower athletes to reach their potential, and seize the opportunities presented by the Games.

"Through these efforts, I hope to leave a lasting legacy of growth and success for Americas' Olympic Movement."

Given that Lyons was already a member of the Executive Committee prior to the election, a second vote was held to determine who would replace Lyons in that capacity.

Once the results were counted, de la Torre, secretary general of the Mexican Olympic Committee, was announced as the newest member of the Committee.

The Panam Sports General Assembly is set to conclude today before Santiago 2023 in Chile's capital officially begins with its Opening Ceremony tomorrow.