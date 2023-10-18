Mexico without team doctors for start of Santiago 2023 after dispute with Governmental body

Mexico is due to begin its Santiago 2023 Pan American Games campaign without any team doctors following a conflict with the National Commission for Physical Culture and Sport (CONADE).

Mexican Olympic Committee (COM) President María José Alcalá revealed that a disagreement with the Governmental organisation led to five doctors not boarding a plane to the Chilean capital for the Games.

"In a deliberate, malicious act, they [CONADE] wanted the flagbearers, who had already been designated, to be changed," Alcalá told ESPN.

"The only one empowered to make this designation is the executive committee of the Mexican Olympic Committee.

"They had even already been announced on the two pages of the institutes, those selected.

"I refused, I didn't accept it, the next day the flagging took place, I said that I didn't agree with what was happening, because it was disrespectful to the institution and the athletes.

"The Olympic Committee is aware that they have never respected us, since I have been at the helm, but the act, personally, was a rude act against the named athletes.

Mexico's delegation for Santiago 2023 is without doctors for the early stages of the Games ©COM/X

"When I said this, I asked that the director who made the decision, the delegation, not be present.

"I found out, a few moments ago, that the doctors sent by CONADE decided not to get on the plane."

CONADE's high performance director Rut Castillo is said to be behind the doctors' absence.

Alcalá has castigated Castillo and the body for their treatment of athletes which has even seen legal action taken against it.

"She [Castillo], I understand, asked that the flag bearers be deliberately changed," she continued.

"I think, as a head, as part of this delegation, it is not correct that they act in that way with the athletes, they take away their scholarships, they do not allow some coaches to come to attend them, they use as an excuse that by their agreement, they do not pay them the preparation or the expenses for participation in selection events.

Taekwondo athlete and former world champion Carlos Sansores is set to be one of Mexico's flagbearers alongside basketballer Karina Esquer ©World Taekwondo

"I also think that it is time for this situation to be much clearer and more defined.

"We are with the athletes.

"The attitude is disappointing, I recognise that yes, I have no reason not to say it.

"I asked that the director not attend [the Opening Ceremony], because that was disrespectful to the athletes."

This year's Pan American Games are set to open on Friday (October 20) in Santiago in what will be Mexico's 19th appearance at the continental event.

World Championship gold medal-winning taekwondo athlete from 2022 Carlos Sansores and basketball player Karina Esquer are set to serve as the country's flagbearers during the Opening Ceremony.

COM is now waiting on CONADE to send medical professionals to the Games in order to support Mexico's athletes.

"We regret this for the athletes of Mexico, we are not going to put their competitions at risk, we have asked sports institutes to support us, doctors who have already supported and accepted," said Alcalá.

"It is possible that in one or two days the sports will not be fully covered, we do not know if those who are in Chile and are from Conade are going to withdraw from the delegation, it is a decision of Conade."