Mexico and US shine in taekwondo qualification for Santiago 2023

United States and Mexico dominated the Pan American taekwondo qualification tournament for this year's Pan American Games in Santiago.

Arena Carioca I in Rio de Janeiro, a 2016 Olympic venue, played host to the competition where quota places were up for grabs.

The US and Mexico qualified in all of the individual kyorugui events as well as the individual poomsae, mixed pairs poomsae and team kyorugui.

Both countries earned 15 qualifications each for a total of 13 athletes who will compete at Santiago 2023.

The taekwondo qualification for Santiago 2023 was dominated by Mexico and the United States ©Getty Images

Other nations to do well included Canada, who earned nine quota spots, and Brazil, Ecuador and Puerto Rico who each earned eight.

Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Costa Rica, Cuba, Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Guatemala, Guyana, Haiti, Honduras, Jamaica, Nicaragua, Panama, Peru, Uruguay and Veneuzela also guaranteed participation.

Athletes who competed at the Cali 2021 Junior Pan American Games in Colombia got a head start on their competition, with the gold medallists earning not only qualification for their country, but also a direct ticket to compete at Santiago 2023.

Athletes from Chile will also compete in every competition at Santiago 2023 because the host country earns automatic qualification.