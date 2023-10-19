Second school forced to move due to Gabba upgrades for Brisbane 2032

The Brisbane School of Distance Education (BDSE) in Queensland is set to move due to the Brisbane Cricket Ground renovations being made for the city's hosting of the 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The AUD2.7 billion (£1.4 billion/$1.7 billion/€1.6 billion) redevelopment of the stadium, known as the Gabba, initially forced East Brisbane State School to move two miles east to Coorparoo.

This has in turn forced another school in BDSE, which has more than 300 teachers and 3,450 predominantly online students, to also relocate.

East Brisbane State School is due to move to the Coorparoo Secondary College site at the end of 2025.

The former's heritage-listed buildings at the original site will then be absorbed into the stadium's development.

The Coorparoo site is currently also host to the Brisbane School of Distance Education (BSDE) which would be the first to change home.

"Discussions with staff at Brisbane School of Distance Education made it clear that the school feels it would benefit from fit-for-purpose contemporary facilities to deliver 21st century 'virtual learning'", read an Education Queensland statement.

East Brisbane State School and Coorparoo Secondary College are set to share the same site due to planned renovations to the Brisbane Cricket Ground ©gov.au

"BSDE will therefore relocate in 2024, and is working with the department to identify the new site."

The plan of East Brisbane State School and Coorparoo Secondary College sharing the same site is set to see the development of a new industrial technology and design centre, multipurpose hall, administration centre, classrooms, and relocated outdoor basketball courts.

Despite local campaigning, the East Brisbane State School relocation seems certain with the institute currently situated next door to the stadium.

Its current building was designed by the Department of Public Works and built from 1899 to 1939.

Plans to shut down the 124-year-old school has caused anger with pupils and their families protesting the closure.

This is despite the Government promises of a more than AUD$100 million (£51.5 million/$65 million/€60 million) investment into the new facilities.