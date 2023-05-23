Group of MPs call for Brisbane 2032 budget to be capped and for axing of Gabba rebuild

A group of seven Members of Parliament (MPs) in Queensland have called for the Brisbane 2032 budget to be capped and for the planned rebuild of the Gabba to be axed.

The group sit on the crossbench - meaning they are not part of the state's Government or opposition - and include MPs from the Greens, Katter's Australian Party (KAP) and One Nation.

They have tabled a statement in Parliament which calls for the budget for the Summer Olympics and Paralympics in nine years' time to be frozen at its current figure of AUD$7 billion (£3.7 billion/$4.6 million/€4.2 million).

The Gabba is subject to a $AUD2.7 billion (£1.4 billion/$1.7 billion/€1.6 billion) upgrade project with the stadium planned as the flagship venue of Brisbane 2032, with Ceremonies and athletics set to be held there.

The MPs want this abandoned and have suggested that athletics could take place at Carrara Stadium in Gold Coast instead, the site of the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

The group claimed that "at least" there should be "limits imposed on the disruption the demolition and construction would have on the community", according to the Brisbane Times.

They have also asked for the host city contract signed with the International Olympic Committee, and all "relevant business cases for infrastructure and venues", to be made public immediately.

Another demand is for the Government to create an Olympic housing plan, to ensure costs and displacements are not driven up and that athlete accommodation is returned to the community.

The group's statement is likely to have little immediate effect as the Labour Government has 52 MPs and Liberal National in opposition have 34.

The cross-party group of MPs believe athletics could take place at Carrara Stadium in Gold Coast instead of the Gabba, just as it did for the 2018 Commonwealth Games ©Getty Images

But it is believed to be the first crossbench collaboration since 2014, and the group - which usually has major political differences - could hold more sway after the next election in 2024.

This will be particularly true if any of the MPs are needed to help form a coalition Government.

One concern of the group is that the Olympics and Paralympics will divert resources to Brisbane, at the expense of the rest of Queensland.

There is also anger about the planned closure of East Brisbane State School to allow for the Gabba work.

"Every Olympic Games since 1960 has run over budget while driving up housing costs and displacing residents," the joint statement said.

Greens MP Amy MacMahon said: "That $7 billion could be going to things Queenslanders really need, housing, health care, education."

KAP leader Robbie Katter said the $7 billion figure was a "vortex".

"When we need to build that new bridge or road, there's just no capacity to do it in the future," he said.

"We're a little bit sick of asking for renal units in our towns, CT scanners and being told there's no money for it, when they can find money for brand new stadiums."

A Government spokesperson said that the Games provided the opportunity to boost investment in Queensland, and that nothing was being built solely for Brisbane 2032.

They added renovating the Gabba had been on the cards for years.

"It is our golden opportunity to attract and deliver investment that sets the state up for decades to come," they added.