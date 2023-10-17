Ekiru banned for 10 years as sixth fastest marathon of all time scrubbed from records

Kenyan runner Titus Ekiru - who clocked the joint sixth fastest marathon of all time - has been banned for 10 years by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) after a case which exposed collusion with a high-ranking doctor.

The 31-year-old was found to have obstructed an AIU probe after he tested positive for banned substances following two races in 2021 - the Generali Milano Marathon in May and the Abu Dhabi Marathon in November.

He failed for steroid triamcinolone acetonide after the race in Milan, which he won in 2hour 2min 57sec, to place equal sixth on the all time list with compatriot Dennis Kimetto.

Ekiru then won in Abu Dhabi in 2:06:13 but failed for pethidine afterwards and was charged with two counts of the presence of a banned substance in July of this year.

He also faced two counts of tampering or attempted tampering with doping control.

The AIU said Ekiru initially wanted to contest the charges, before deciding he did not want to pursue the case when faced with "substantial evidence" against him.

He was handed a six-year ban for the two presence charges and the first tampering charge which were treated as a single violation, and a further four years for the second tampering violation due to his explanation for his failed test after Abu Dhabi.

The case of Titus Ekiru exposed a doctor at a Kenyan hospital ©Getty Images

His results since May 16, 2021 - including the sixth fastest marathon - have now been disqualified.

When investigating the case, the AIU said it found "discrepancies" in Ekiru's account and supporting documents which he said were for prescribed medications to treat injuries.

It was found that Ekiru had colluded with a doctor in Nandi county who had injected him with triamcinolone acetonide and pethidine during undocumented hospital visits.

The doctor reportedly claimed that the visits were unrecorded by the hospital as Ekiru had arrived early in the morning so before the registration offices were open.

Ekiru claimed that he received an outpatient number and card on his first visit in April which he used on his second trip in May, but the AIU said hospital documents revealed this was not issued until June when his attendance was confirmed as an outpatient.

Testimony from the Nandi County director of medical services said documents for Ekiru's treatment were later back-dated and that the hospital had never stocked triamcinolone acetonide.

AIU chairman David Howman said the outcome of the case is a testimony to the collaboration between the AIU and Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya ©Getty Images

Pharmacy records showed that no triamcinolone acetonide or pethidine had been dispensed on the relevant dates and that the hospital injection register had been manipulated.

The director said that medical documents had been forged to explain Ekiru's failed drugs tests.

"The outcome in this case is testimony to the collaboration between the AIU and Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya (ADAK), but even more so to the important co-operation from the most senior medical official of the Nandi County Government who provided significant evidence needed to ascertain the truth in this case and uncover the complicity of a senior doctor working in one of the county hospitals," said AIU chairman David Howman.

"Government officials are now working alongside ADAK and the AIU to uncover doping in Kenyan athletics and expose the networks that may be involved.

"For athletes involved in doping and the entourage who assist them, there is one strong message from this case - there is nowhere to hide."

The AIU has formally requested that the ADAK refer the conduct of the senior doctor to the criminal authorities in Kenya for further investigation.

Ekiru won the half marathon title at the 2019 African Games in Rabat but the 10-year ban means his competitive career is essentially over.

He was the first Kenyan to ever win the half marathon at the continental event.

A number of athletes in Kenya have fallen foul of the doping testers in recent times, with the AIU handing out numerous bans.