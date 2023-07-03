Kenyan marathoner Titus Ekiru is staring at a potential 10-year ban for four anti-doping rule violations (ADRV) according to the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU).

Two of the alleged violations are for using prohibited substances while two are for tampering with results.

He joins a long list of athletes in Kenya, including Betty Wilson Lempus, Eglay Nafuna Nalyanya and Rhonex Kipruto, who have been banned or received provisional suspensions in recent months.

Ekiru clocked 2hrs 02.57min to win the Milano City Marathon in 2021, making him the sixth fastest marathon runner.

"The 31-year-old’s charges stem from AIU investigations into Ekiru’s positive in-competition doping tests after marathon victories in the Generali Milano Marathon on 16 May 2021 and the ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon on 26 November 2021," an AIU statement said.

Titus Ekiru won half marathon gold at the 2019 African Games ©Getty Images

"Ekiru tested positive for Triamcinolone Acetonide after winning in Milan but was not immediately charged after the initial investigation appeared to validate his explanation that the result was due to legitimate medical treatment.

"The athlete tested positive for Pethidine after winning in Abu Dhabi, and again claimed the outcome resulted from legitimate medical treatment."

The athlete was provisionally suspended in June 2022 after the AIU reopened investigation into his doping charges with help from Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya (ADAK).

The 2019 African Games half marathon champion's explanations was rejected by AIU and was charged with Pethidine ADRV in March and with Triamcinolone Acetonide ADRV in April.

"This means the elite marathoner - who has the right to defend himself before the Disciplinary Tribunal - is facing a potential ten-year ban," the AIU said.