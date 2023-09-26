Official promo video released for Santiago 2023 Pan American and Parapan American Games

Organisers of Santiago 2023 have released the official promo video for this year's Pan American and Parapan American Games.

The 30-second clip is titled "Sport Lives in You" and is designed to generate excitement for the Games in Chile's capital in October and November.

It features footage of athletes in action and a narrator saying: "Sport lives in America, sport lives in Chile, sport lives in you."

The Pan American Games will take place between October 20 and November 5, before the Parapan American Games from November 17 to 26.

Chile has never hosted either event before.

"We are very excited as we have entered the final stretch of the Games," said Panam Sport's Chilean President Neven Ilic.

"Only days separate us from this world-class celebration.

"They are working at full speed to complete the final details in order to welcome the thousands of athletes, coaches and officials.

"Inaugurations of new sports venues will take place over the coming days and they will undoubtedly be the greatest legacy that these Games will leave for all of Chile."

For the first time, the Pan American Games will be broadcast live and for free on the Panam Sports Channel.

Around 7,000 athletes are due to compete from 41 countries, across 39 sports.

Two thousand athletes from 33 countries are scheduled to attend the Parapan American Games, in 17 sports.