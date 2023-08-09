The 100-day countdown for the Parapan American Games in Chile's capital Santiago has begun alongside 75th anniversary celebrations for Panam Sports.

The Parapan American Games is scheduled for November 17 to 26 with 17 sports on the programme, and around 2,000 athletes from 33 countries are due to participate.

It is due to follow on from the Pan American Games in Santiago from October 20 to November 5, for which organisers marked 100-days-to-go last month.

Preparations for Santiago 2023 have been rocked by an increase in budget, delays in preparations and an investigation into possible irregularities in the running of the Games, but Chilean Sports Minister Jaime Pizarro has vowed "everything will go smoothly and we can finish on time".

The countdown for the Parapan American Games followed on from Panam Sports' celebration of 75 years since its founding.

The continental body which organised the first Pan American Games in Argentina's capital Buenos Aires in 1951 rebranded from the Pan American Sports Organization following the election of Chile's Neven Ilic as its ninth President.

A documentary entitled Panam Sports - We are the Olympic Movement of America, 75 years uniting the continent through Sport has been released to mark the occasion and is available on YouTube.

Ilic, an International Olympic Committee member, provided some of Panam Sports' highlights to celebrate 75 years.

"This anniversary fills us with pride," he said.

"There are 75 years of work, effort and passion of many people over time: all the former Presidents, the members of the Executive Committees, the NOC [National Olympic Committees'] leaders, the athletes, the coaches and staff of our organisation.

"I want to thank all of them from the bottom of my heart for everything they have done to make this organisation what it is today.

"My congratulations to all of them, and I urge all of us who currently belong to Panam Sports to continue this legacy that our predecessors have left us and to work hard for our sport and our athletes in the America."