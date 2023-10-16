Forty-four countries have confirmed their attendance at the postponed African Games in Ghana next year, organisers have claimed.

This equates to 80 per cent attendance at the event in Accra, with just 11 countries remaining to confirm they will be taking part.

Organisers said they expect the remaining countries to confirm their attendance shortly.

Ghana was due to host the African Games this year but its extreme debt and a dispute over marketing rights pushed the multi-sport event into 2024.

Dates of March 8 to 23 next year have been set.

💡HIGHLIGHTS OF THE 2ND JOINT TECHNICAL MEETING📜



44 out of 55 AU member States are locked in for the 13th African Games! 🌍🏆 Just 11 more to go.



Stay tuned for the big reveal of the Confirmed Member States. #AfricanGames #Accra2023 pic.twitter.com/BaUaC0XRBo — 13th African Games, Accra 2023 (@Accra2023AG) October 7, 2023

The country secured a $3 billion (£2.4 billion/€2.8 billion) loan package from the International Monetary Fund in May and many believe holding the African Games would be irresponsible in the current financial climate.

Residents of the West African nation have witnessed 50 per cent inflation, growing debt and a sharp decline in the country's credit currency.

Twenty-four sports are on the African Games programme, with most of them due to be held at the Borteyman Sports Complex.