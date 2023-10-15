Cuba won the first ever World Baseball Softball Confederation Youth Baseball5 World Cup, after defeating France.

The first international baseball5 event for young athletes took place at the Yenimahalle Spor Kompleksi at Ankara in Turkey and featured 12 countries.

Matches at the tournament were played over the best of three sets, with Cuba winning by two sets to zero in the final against France by scores of 6-3 and 2-1, with the second set requiring an extra inning.

Both countries went unbeaten through the Opening Round phase with five victories apiece, as they topped Groups A and B respectively.

Cuba also went unbeaten during the second round, topping the super round group with five, with France in second with four wins and one defeat, which came against Cuba, in what proved to be a dress rehearsal for the final.

Cuba were victorious on this occasion by scores of 11-1 and 7-4.

It was a deserved triumph for Cuba who only dropped one set throughout the entire tournament, which came in a 2-1 Super Round victory against Mexico.

Mexico took the bronze medal after a 2-1 win over hosts Turkey, with set scores of 2-3, 7-1 and 4-2.

Turkey introduced baseball5 at an event at the Bodrum Antique Theatre in 2019, with the discipline set to make its Youth Olympics debut at the Dakar 2026 edition.