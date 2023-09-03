A baseball5 programme has been launched in Puerto Rico in a bid to grow the short format of the game in the Caribbean island.

The Baseball Federation of Puerto Rico (FBPR) has created the development programme and is set to hold its first official tournament later this month which it says is the "first step in the expansion of baseball5 across Puerto Rico".

Carlos Principe has been named as the coordinator of the scheme which is due to run a workshop from tomorrow until September 11 at Frailes Sports Complex in Guaynabo, with male and female players from the FBPR.

A seminar lectured by a World Baseball Softball Confederation certified instructor is also set to be held from September 14 to 15.

"It’s time to join the Baseball5 global movement, a discipline with a ton of potential," said FBPR President Jose Quiles.

"As a National Federation, we must promote novel ideas and adapt ourselves to change."





Baseball5 was launched in 2017 and is due to be played at the 2026 Youth Olympics in Dakar.

Puerto Rico competed at the 2019 WBSC Baseball5 Americas Open but are not on the world ranking list.

The FBPR has announced the staging of the Puerto Rican Olympic Committee Olympic Cup - its first official baseball5 event - which is due to be held at the Convention Center from September 16 to 17.

"This is the first step in the expansion of baseball5 across Puerto Rico," added Quiles.