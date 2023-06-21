The World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) has hosted a Baseball5 open day at the Azraq Refugee Camp in Jordan claiming it "drove home the power of sport to unite people".

The event was hosted in recognition of World Refugee Day following the Hope and Dreams Sports Festival in February and a WBSC training camp in March in nearby village Balila.

A team from Balila went up against a team from the camp at the Baseball5 facility there.

After sharing drills, the refugee team defeated Balila 8-1 which was watched by children inside the camp.

"Since the start of the project, the WBSC has cooperated with the Balila village and we strongly believe Baseball5 can bring together the local community and the refugees," said WBSC chief operating officer Marco Ienna.

"This was a special day for everyone involved and you only had to look at the smiles on the faces of the players and the many boys and girls watching to see that it was a success.

"We thank the camp authorities for making this happen and attending the day, the Maher's Foundation for providing trophies and medals and of course the Taekwondo Humanitarian Foundation for their continued help and support.

"The WBSC look forward to continuing working within Azraq Camp and to continue using sport to build communities."





The refugee team at the Azraq Camp continue to train regularly under the stewardship of head coach Amjed Alatoom.

A total of 50 players are currently involved with the side.

Alatoom is planning to hold a training camp for the team outside of Azraq in the coming months.

"Baseball5 has become a source of learning for the refugees and a tributary for shaping their future," he said.

"The WBSC help broadcast a wonderful humanitarian message and most importantly the kids are having fun.

"This month, we focused on developing basic skills.

"The goal was identifying participants to form groups of children who play at a similar level."