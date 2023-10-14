CAS upholds 10-year suspension enforced on Kocher by FEI after electric spur use

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has confirmed and upheld the International Equestrian Federation (FEI) Tribunal's decision to suspend Andrew Kocher for 10 years.

The American was punished for the use of electric spurs on several horses which also saw him fined CHF10,000 (£9,100/$11,000/€10,500) and ordered to pay an additional CHF7,500 (£6,800/$8,300/€7,900) in legal costs.

"We are extremely satisfied with this outcome and that the sanctions the FEI Tribunal imposed, to reflect the severity of the offenses committed by Mr Kocher, have been upheld by CAS," said FEI legal director Mikael Rentsch.

"It may have taken two years to complete this process, but it confirms that we had the right decision to start with, and that there is no room for leniency when it comes to cases of horse abuse.

"We have rules and regulations in place to protect the integrity of our competitions and the wellbeing of our horses, and when these rules are breached and their welfare is jeopardised, we will continue to seek to impose maximum sentences."

The FEI Tribunal decision was delivered in June 2021 after an investigation that began 12 months prior.

Andrew Kocher is banned from attending or competing in any FEI or National Federation event until 2030 ©Getty Images

It came after allegations of electric spur use reported to the independent Equestrian Community Integrity Unit.

It was also discovered that Kocher instructed his employees to use the electric spurs on specific horses.

For that purpose, Kocher provided to his employees several electric spurs devices which he manufactured himself.

CAS reached the same conclusion as the FEI Tribunal that the suspension was fair.

It means that Kocher is barred from participating in or attending in any capacity, including as a spectator, any competition or event that is authorised or organised by the FEI or any National Federation.

He was provisionally suspended on October 28 2020, with this period being credited against the full suspension meaning that he is ineligible through to October 27 2030.