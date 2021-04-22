Brazilian Olympic dressage rider suspended for three years by FEI for horse abuse

Brazilian Olympic dressage rider Leandro Aparecido Da Silva, who was filmed riding and mistreating his daughter's small pony last year, has received a three-year ban from an International Equestrian Federation (FEI) tribunal.

Da Silva, 45, who competed at the Beijing 2008 Olympics and the Pan American Games in 2011, 2015 and 2019, has also been fined CHF5,000 (£4,000/$5,500/€4,500).

He must pay costs of CHF 2,000 (£1,500/$2,200/€1,800).

Footage of the incident was widely shared on social media and the athlete publicly acknowledged that it was him riding the pony in the video taken at his stables near São Paulo.

"Posted on Sunday 12 July 2020, the video shows da Silva riding a small pony and severely yanking it in its mouth with the reins, while a by-stander (identified as his son) is laughing," Eurodressage.com reported.

"The video went viral after Leandro's son shared the clip with friends.

"Leandro stated in Brazilian equestrian magazine Horse that it was shared 'in a playful way' by his son, 'to show his father on a pony.'"

Brazil's Olympic dressage rider Leandro Aparecido Da Silva, pictured at the 2019 Pan American Games, has been banned for three years by the FEI for mistreating a pony at his stables ©Getty Images

Da Silva stated on social media: "We have a pony that is treated with all the best (care), but it attacked my two-year-old daughter, bit her back, left her raw.

"At the time I was very indignant because he was really mean.

"As I was, at the same moment I set him up to try to show that he shouldn't have that kind of attitude anymore.

"I was without a whip, without boots or spurs and just with bridle."

He later told Horse magazine: "The pony has a beautiful life here at home, my daughter walks with him up and down.

"It goes loose in the halter and he walks behind her."

Da Silva explained that the pony was a stallion upon arrival and castrated after he had bitten his eldest daughter first.

According to him, the pony is now "calm and a member of the family".

The FEI disciplinary proceedings opened in September 2020 after the Brazilian Equestrian Sport Tribunal issued a decision that they had no jurisdiction in this case as it was an out-of-competition incident.