Chandigarh University has celebrated its Asian Games medallists including four members of the country's men's kabaddi team ©Getty Images

Chandigarh University has congratulated its athletes for their performances in the Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games after it produced the largest collegiate contingent on India's team in China.

The Indian institute produced 10 medallists who were present at the celebratory event at the Chandigarh Press Club.

Inamdar Aslam, Nitesh Kumar, Vishal Bhardwaj, and Pawan Kumar all won gold at the Games as they helped India beat Iran to seal the men's kabaddi title.

Arshdeep Singh and Sanjay also prevailed in men's team sports as they won gold in cricket and hockey, respectively.

Sushma Sharma and Nidhi Sharma were victorious with India's women's kabaddi team.

In addition, Bhajan Kaur and Kiran Godara won respective archery and wrestling bronze medals.

The university's Chancellor Satnam Singh Sandhu expressed his delight with the triumphant students.

"With a total of 22 players, 3.36 per cent, in the Indian contingent of 653 sportspersons, Chandigarh University had the highest number of players from any university that participated in this year’s Asian Games," said Singh Sandhu.

"The strike rate of 162 players who won medals for India across 24 games out of 41 sporting disciplines was 58.53 per cent, whereas Chandigarh University (CU) players had a winning strike rate of 45.45 per cent.

"Contributing to India's medal tally of 107, CU students won eight gold and two bronze medals."

Pawan Kumar captained India's kabaddi team to the gold medal and was also a member of the team that won silver at Jakarta-Palembang 2018.

He became the most expensive player in the history of the Pro Kabaddi League last year when the Tamil Thailavas picked him for INR22.6 million (£223,000/$271,000/€258,000).

Arshdeep Singh was one of 10 Indian medallists from Hangzhou 2022 that attend Chandigarh University ©Getty Images
Arshdeep Singh was one of 10 Indian medallists from Hangzhou 2022 that attend Chandigarh University ©Getty Images

"The university has always encouraged students towards sports, due to which they have been able to follow their dreams," he said. 

"Facilities and guidance provided by Chandigarh University have played a great role in my performance in the Asian Games."  

Godara was also full of praise for the institute, saying: "Chandigarh University has been a big contributor in building my sports career.

"The university from the beginning has ensured regular guidance and training, which has helped me grow in my game, and represent the country at an international level."

India produced their best-ever Asian Games medal tally at Hangzhou 2022 with 28 golds, 38 silvers, and 41 bronzes to place fourth overall.