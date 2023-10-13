Athletics Federation of India (AFI) President Adille Sumariwalla has predicted that his country will perform better in the sport at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games than at the last edition in Tokyo.

India's athletics medals haul of six golds, 14 silvers, and nine bronzes at the recent Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games saw them amass a record total of 29 in all colours.

An impressive total at this year's Asian Athletics Championships in Bangkok, which saw India finish third in the standings, have also contributed to Sumariwalla's forecast.

"We won 27 medals at the Asian Athletics Championships in July despite some of the big names like Neeraj Chopra not participating," Sumariwalla said, as reported by the Hindustan Times.

"So, we expected we will do well at the Asian Games, it was only a matter of how well we would perform.

"We lost out on four to five gold medals and some strategic middle-distance races where we could have won gold.

"We should have finished with at least 10 gold medals, but that’s okay.

"It's a learning experience.

"I always say that the Asian Games and Commonwealth Games are a stepping stone to World Championships and Olympics.

"We will do better at the Paris Olympics compared to Tokyo.

World champion Neeraj Chopra is one of India's top medal hopes for Paris 2024 as he looks to defend his Olympic title ©Getty Images

"Look at the progression.

"In London we had just 14 athletes.

"The number increased at Rio 2016 and in Tokyo.

"You will see a greater number qualifying for Paris and making it to the final."

India won just one athletics medal at Tokyo 2020 which came from Chopra's gold in the men's javelin throw.

His leading attempt of 87.58 metres also turned out to be the only Indian title of the Games and the country's first athletics gold in the history of the Olympics.

Chopra, who is also the reigning world champion, was subject to a refereeing blunder at Hangzhou 2022 which concluded earlier this month.

His first attempt in the final was not recorded due to a technical error and he was forced to throw again, which resulted in a worse score.

Fortunately for him and the officials, it did not cost him gold as he retained his Asian Games title with a season best score of 88.88m.

Athletics is set to take place from August 1 to 11 at the Olympics next year with track and field events being contested at the Stade de France.