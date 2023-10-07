The men's kabaddi final was suspended for more than an hour due to a dispute over a decision ©Getty Images

India sealed the men's kabaddi title here at the Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games after the final descended into chaos and was suspended for more than an hour.

The country reclaimed its crown from Iran at the continental event by eventually prevailing 33-29.

The final was level at 28 points apiece with just over a minute remaining before India went on a raid for points.

However, both teams claimed a decision should have gone in their favour.

This sparked a lengthy video review before a standoff which saw both teams refuse to play, leading to a suspension of the match.

The game restarted with India leading 31-29 before they went on to take the winning score shortly after.

The two teams shook hands at the end but the final press conference was cancelled and Iran's coach Gholamreza Mazandarani said of the situation, "this is very bad, very bad for kabaddi".

India had won every men's gold since kabaddi first appeared in the Asian Games in 1990 until Iran took the title at Jakarta-Palembang 2018.

Today marked the penultimate day of competition at Hangzhou 2022 and saw host nation China reach exactly 200 gold medals.

It marks the country's highest-ever Asian Games gold medal tally, beating performances from the two other times it has hosted.

China won its 200th gold of the Games today, with men's xiangqi winner Zheng Weitong, right, claiming the milestone medal ©Hangzhou 2022
At Guangzhou 2010, China recorded 199 golds after 183 titles were won at Beijing 1990. 

The milestone gold came in the men's xiangqi final that saw Zheng Weitong beat compatriot Zhao Xinxin 2-0.

Another all-China battle took place in the women's final with Zuo Wenjing getting the better of Wang LinNa by the same scoreline.

Japan also recorded a historic win, as their men's water polo team won the gold medal for the first time since 1970.

They dispatched China 11-7 with help from a Yusuke Inaba hat-trick to avenge consecutive final defeats in 2014 and 2018.

Japan were unable to carry over their success into the men's football tournament though.

Despite scoring a second-minute goal, they fell to a 2-1 defeat to South Korea who secured the title for a third successive time.

Another South Korean success came in badminton where world champion An Se-young prevailed in a blockbuster women's singles final against Olympic champion Chen Yufei of China.

She secured her eighth career win against Chen with the 21-18, 17-21, 21-8 triumph.

An Se-young beat Olympic champion Chen Yufei for the women's badminton singles crown at Hangzhou 2022 ©Getty Images
Paris 2024 places were earned in breaking, which is set to make its Olympic debut next year in the French capital.

China's Liu Qingyi won the women's event by beating Japanese athlete Ami Yusa while the latter's compatriot Sigeyuki Nakarai sealed the men's gold with the defeat of South Korean Kim Hyong-yul. 

Bad weather caused two cancellations in sport climbing and cricket.

The women's boulder and lead final was abandoned and saw Ai Mori given the gold medal due to previous results.

The lead world champion from Japan led a podium also including South Korean Seo Chae-hyun and Zhang Yuetong of China.

The men's cricket final had India scheduled to play Afghanistan but the latter did not finish their innings as a downpour hit in the 18th over.

They amassed 112 runs for five wickets while India did not bat.

World number one side India were awarded the win, however, due to the rankings deciding such scenarios.

Competition is set to continue tomorrow for the final day with just three gold medals set to be won - in artistic swimming and karate - before the Closing Ceremony takes place.