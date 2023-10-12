Vladislav Larin marked his return to action with gold at the World Taekwondo Grand Prix in Taiyuan after the Russian Olympic champion was controversially cleared to compete.

Larin defeated Uzbekistan's Nikita Rafalovich in the men's over-80 kilograms final while competing as an individual neutral athlete (AIN).

World Taekwondo has adhered to International Olympic Committee guidelines on Russian athletes competing amid the invasion of Ukraine, which state that individuals should be allowed as neutrals, but only if they do not support the invasion of Ukraine or are affiliated to the military.

Both Larin and fellow Tokyo 2020 champion Maksim Khramtsov were banned from the World Championships in Baku in May and June by the governing body, which uses a three-step verification process and Review Committee to decide on Russian participation.

However, the pair were cleared to return for the Paris Grand Prix in August and, although neither appeared in the French capital, both have competed at Taiyaun's Shanxi Sports Center.

This week it has emerged that the Security Service of Ukraine is considering opening a case against Larin as he is accused of "terrorism financing" and "encroachment on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine".

He has previously been accused of appearing in a video and asking for donations to the Russian armed forces.

World Taekwondo told insidethegames that the verification process includes an independent and external review of the AIN.

"All AIN athletes in question passed the verification process and were approved to compete at the Grand Prix in Taiyuan, including Vladislav Larin whose suspension, as previously confirmed, concluded on 31 August 2023," the governing body said.

China's Lei Xu also won gold on the final day ©World Taekwondo

"This approval is subject to no new evidence being discovered and the Review Committee will carefully consider these allegations to determine if any change to the athlete’s status needs to be made.

"The approved AIN's social media will also continue to be monitored by an independent agency to ensure it complies with the conditions for participation.

"All approved athletes who have qualified to compete at the Grand Prix will be treated equally and with respect in line with World Taekwondo’s core values."

Rafalovich won the first round of the final on superiority but Larin clinched the second with two points to the trunk.

In round three, Larin landed a back kick which forced Rafalovich out and down as he went on to claim gold.

Bronze medals were won by South Korea's under-87kg world champion Kang Sang-hyun and Croatia's world silver medallist Ivan Sapina.

In the other weight division held on the final day of the Grand Prix, China won home gold as Lei Xu defeated Sude Yaren Uzuncavdar of Turkey in the women's over-67kg final.

She triumphed after winning both of the first two rounds as Da-bin Lee of South Korea and Leona Brandl of Germany won bronze.