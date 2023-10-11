Hangzhou 2022 medallist wins gold on day two of World Taekwondo Grand Prix in Taiyuan

Hangzhou 2022 medallist Ho-jun Jin was among the champions on the second day of the World Taekwondo Grand Prix in Taiyuan.

In the men’s under-68 kilograms category gold went to Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games bronze medallist Jin of the Republic of Korea.

Jin defeated surprise finalist Souleyman Alaphilippe of France, with a strong defensive performance in the final seconds closing out victory at the Shanxi Sports Center.

Bronze medals went to Ulugbek Rashitov of Uzbekistan and Javier Perez Polo of Spain.

In the women’s under-67kg victory went to Aleksandra Perisic of Serbia who took advantage of her inferior height compared to her opponent Sarah Chaari of Belgium.

Perisic, who won silver at the 2022 World Championships in Guadalajara, took the title on superiority after a hard-fought affair.

Serbia's Aleksandra Perisic, fighting in blue, overcame her taller opponent Sarah Chaari to win the women's under-67kg category ©World Taekwondo

Bronze medals went to Elizabeth Oluchi Anyanacho of Nigeria and Julyana Al-Sadeq of Jordan.

Finally in the men’s under-80kg victory went to Firas Katousi of Tunisia, considered one of the sport’s rising stars.

Katousi, a bronze medallist at last year’s World Championships in Guadalajara, was considerably taller than his opponent Geon-woo Seo of the Republic of Korea.

A strong display of kicking to the head from Katousi in the final round helped him clinch victory 16-10.

It earned Tunisia a second gold of the Grand Prix following Mohamed Khalil Jendoubi's victory in the men's under-58kg category yesterday.

Bronze medals went to Uzbekistan’s Jasurbek Jaysunov and the United States CJ Nickolas.

Medals are due to be awarded in two categories on the final day of the Grand Prix event in Taiyuan - the women’s over +67kg category and men’s over +80kg category.