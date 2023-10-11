The Security Service of Ukraine is considering opening a case against Russian Olympic taekwondo champion Vladislav Larin, it has been reported.

Larin has been accused of "terrorism financing" and "encroachment on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine", according to Watchers.

He had previously been accused of appearing in a video and asking for donations to the Russian armed forces.

The 28-year-old won gold in the men's over-80 kilograms division at Tokyo 2020 but was banned from the 2023 World Championships in Baku in May and June alongside team-mate and fellow Olympic gold medallist Maksim Khramtsov.

World Taekwondo adhered to International Olympic Committee guidelines on Russia which stated that individual athletes from the country should be allowed to compete as neutrals, but only if they do not support the invasion of Ukraine or are affiliated to the military.

Despite the World Championships ban, both Larin and Olympic under-80kg champion Khramtsov travelled to Baku where they were described as "part of the team" by national head coach Vadim Ivanov.

However, a World Taekwondo investigation found they were not accredited so ruled that the matter was out of its jurisdiction.

In August, it was announced that the governing body had cleared the pair to return to competition as neutrals at the Grand Prix in Paris, following verification checks.

A statement said that World Taekwondo's independent panel had received no evidence to impose further sanctions on the athletes, although neither ultimately competed in the French capital.

Both were then confirmed in the field for the ongoing Grand Prix in Taiyuan in China, with Khramtsov due to see action today and Larin tomorrow.

"All Individual Neutral Athletes (AIN) who qualified to compete at the Taiyuan 2023 World Taekwondo Grand Prix were subject to the three-step verification process led by the Review Committee to ensure they meet the obligatory conditions for participation," World Taekwondo said to insidethegames.

"This three-step process includes an independent and external review of the AIN.

"All AIN athletes in question passed the verification process and were approved to compete at the Grand Prix in Taiyuan, including Vladislav Larin whose suspension, as previously confirmed, concluded on 31 August 2023.

"This approval is subject to no new evidence being discovered and the Review Committee will carefully consider these allegations to determine if any change to the athlete’s status needs to be made.

"The approved AIN’s social media will also continue to be monitored by an independent agency to ensure it complies with the conditions for participation.

"All approved athletes who have qualified to compete at the Grand Prix will be treated equally and with respect in line with World Taekwondo’s core values."