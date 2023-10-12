The Tel Aviv Watergen Open tennis tournament has been cancelled due to the ongoing fighting in Israel and Gaza, it has been confirmed.

Competition was due to take place between November 5 and 11 at Expo Tel Aviv but the flare up of hostilities in the region has made it impossible.

Hamas fighters broke through the barrier between Gaza and Israel on Saturday (October 7), launching a murderous assault that has left 1,200 people dead, including around 250 at a music festival.

The Islamist group also pummelled Israel with rockets - including some fired towards Tel Aviv - and took several hostages.

Israel has responded with air strikes which have left hundreds of Palestinians dead and has placed Gaza under siege with no electricity or water.

The Tel Aviv Watergen Open is an Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) 250 event, the lowest rung of the men's tour.

Tel Aviv returned to the calendar last year, with an event in Sofia reportedly due to replace it ©Getty Images

World number one Novak Djokovic triumphed last year as the ATP Tour returned to Tel Aviv for the first time in 26 years.

"The organisers will continue in their efforts to hold the event next year to afford the ticketholders to enjoy this sporting event," a statement from the tournament said, according to the Jerusalem Post.

"The organisers pray for the recovery of the injured and share in the grief of the bereaved families in these dark days."

According to El Comercio, the ATP will replace the event with a tournament in Bulgarian capital Sofia, after it outbid Gijon in Spain.

A number of other sporting events have been postponed in Israel, with basketball and football fixtures among those on hold.