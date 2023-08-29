The Palestine Olympic Committee (POC) has announced a new three-year sponsorship deal with Senegalese sports equipment company JSPORTS.

The new agreement is expected see JSPORTS supply equipment to the Palestinian delegation at major sporting events from September 2023 to December 2026.

The Asian Games, scheduled to be held from September 23 to October 8 in Hangzhou, is the first event which the deal is set to cover.

Other events include next year’s Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris and the 2026 Summer Youth Olympic Games in Dakar.

JSPORTS supplied kit for more than 20 African countries at London 2012, Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020, as well as various African Games and Commonwealth Games.

Palestine is first country outside of Africa to secure a partnership with JSPORTS.

JSPORTS is set to supply kit for Palestine during the this year's Asian Games in Hangzhou and the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris ©Getty Images

JSPORTS claimed it was a "win-win partnership" with a "significant percentage" of the sales expected to go to the POC.

"This partnership confirms the long and strong relations between Senegal and Palestine," said POC President Jibril Mahmoud Muhammad Rajoub.

"It is a great initiative, and we are proud that such a leading African sport brand is starting its international journey outside Africa, with us, here in Palestine.

"I wish success to both of our organisations.

"We hope this partnership will help our athletes better perform in the upcoming international events starting with the Asian Games next month."

Palestine made its debut in the Olympic Games at Atlanta 1996 and competed in every Summer edition since, but is still waiting to win its first medal.

At Tokyo 2020, the country was represented by five athletes, with weightlifter Mohammed Hamada producing the best performance, finishing 13th in the men's 96 kilograms.

Palestine has taken part in every Asian Games since Beijing 1990.

Munir Abu-Keshek won its only medal, a bronze in the light heavyweight boxing tournament at Busan 2002.

Weightlifter Mohammed Hamada was among five athletes from Palestine who competed at Tokyo 2020 ©Getty Images

JSPORTS President Diamil Faye hopes the new deal will mark a new chapter in Palestine's sporting history.

"We are extremely proud and honoured to be here in Palestine to sign this partnership with the Palestine Olympic Committee," he said.

"This is a historic moment, since it is the first time we are signing with a National Olympic Committee outside Africa, and not just any committee.

"We share a number of values with the Palestine Olympic Committee which requires support not only to develop its sports, but also to inspire the country's young people.

"Every day, we will build on these shared values to establish a unique, profitable and lasting partnership.

"We have already been working for several months with the Palestine Olympic Committee to create designs that highlight Palestinian identity and culture, so as to better combine sport and culture."