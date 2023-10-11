The National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) has launched an e-learning module to warn about the risks of sports gambling.

It is hoped more than 500,000 current and future student athletes will be able to access the tool to learn about how betting can be harmful to themselves and the integrity of competitions.

Zaire Franklin, a linebacker with National Football League side Indianapolis Colts, is among athletes who are featured as part of the module.

The NCAA carried out a survey of 18 to 22-year-olds which found that 58 per cent had engaged in at least one sports betting activity.

Sixteen per cent were found to have engaged in at least one risky bet with six per cent saying they had lost more than $500 (£400/€470) in a single day.

These results show that problem gambling exists in the population, the NCAA said.

Another survey was carried out with campus compliance directors with both polls instrumental in creating the module.

A national poll of student athletes across the United States is also underway.

"One of the first things I did when I took over was gather as much information as possible about sports betting on college campuses," said NCAA President Charlie Baker.

"This educational resource is directly informed by that data.

"We believe this new programme will help protect student athletes from the risks that come with sports wagering.

"The data is clear that athletes with first hand experiences connect with current student athletes better than any other material we could develop, so we are incredibly grateful for their participation in this effort."

Franklin played college football in Syracuse and starts off the learning experience.

"Sports wagering has exploded in our society, and it is extremely important for athletes - at all levels - to receive thorough education on the rules and risks of sports betting to help protect themselves, their team, sport, mental health, finances and future," he said.