The National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division I Council has opted to shorten transfer windows across all sports.

Student athletes have previously had 60 days across the year to enter the NCAA transfer portal, which allows them to transfer between different institutions.

This will now be brought down to 45 days but how it works will vary from sport to sport.

For example, American football will have a 30 day window at the end of the season and then 15 days in the spring, while basketball will have one 45 day window.

Previous plans had proposed bringing the transfer windows down to 30 days, but a lengthier timeframe was later decided.

It does not impact when an athlete can move - only when they can access the portal without penalty.

Other decisions will see penalties reviewed for athletes caught gambling on games not involving their own teams.

The NCAA Division I is the highest level of college sport in the United States.