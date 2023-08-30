Adidas has targeted university students for the upcoming release of its "Rivalry Collection" which features branding from five National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) institutions.

Fans and students of Grambling State University, University of Miami, University of Nebraska, Texas A&M and the University of Washington can represent their colleges with the new shoes.

They have been released to coincide with the beginning of the college football season las weekend.

"Adidas is at the forefront of this growing crossover between the worlds of style and sports, and this collection marks our style culture being tailored and amplified across universities," said director of Adidas Originals basketball footwear Peter Gellert.

"It's an exciting moment for fans, and there's no better time or place to bring it to life than the start of the college sports season."

The Rivalry shoe is designed to be reminiscent of retro styles from the 1980s but with a "sleek silhouette" that is aimed to be suitable for all occasions.

Adidas plans to partner with more universities beyond the initial five featured in the first Rivalry Collection release ©Adidas

More Adidas Originals collections are due to be released later this season with more universities due to be included.

"College football is back and what better way to celebrate than by giving students and fans the chance to sport their school colours through an iconic shoe like the Rivalry," said Jeanne Schneider, director of NCAA marketing and licensing at Adidas.

"We're proud to be working with our NCAA partner programmes to grow and promote their brands."

The shoes with be available to purchase on Friday (September 1) for $110 (£87/€101).

Notre Dame began the season with a dominant 42-3 win over Navy before the University of Southern California beat San Jose 56-28.